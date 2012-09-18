Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Marine Minute newscast for Tuesday January 24, 2017.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner is laid to rest at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Lt. Gen. Brandtner is one of two Marines to be awarded two Navy Crosses for his actions during the Vietnam War.
Cpl. Ali J. Mohammed, a supply Marine from Headquarters and Service Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, is serving as a translator with an SPMAGTF Advise and Assist team that supports Iraqi forces as they fight to oust ISIL from their country.
The Corps Report Ep. 86. Honor the Fallen, Marines Deploy, and the F-35 Lands in Iwakuni.
VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni from MCAS Yuma, Arizona, and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.
First to Know @USMC
10h
"It's about growing and developing yourself as a person and especially as a Marine." — Cpl. Robert Arellano, Martia… https://t.co/joNOOa6PC0
14h
Marine Minute Update: Retired Marines take office and a tornado touches down in @MCLBAlbany https://t.co/V2duxXZ2BX
21h
Retired Gen. Mattis' knife-hand radius expanded when he became the SecDef. Here's his philosphy on leadership More… https://t.co/wixRoC9E2W
1d
Use the Force Marines with @1stMEF learn how to combat a hostile crowd using non-lethal weapons. More:… https://t.co/kNw1AsAcbM
1d
A Marine with @MarForEUR_AF is welcomed home after a nine-month deployment by his family as he returns to… https://t.co/wLuUA4AqIL
Lance Cpl. John K. Cash Jr. rushes in a squad assault as part of a live-fire range during a squadathon at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12, 2017. The range was an opportunity for the Marines to practice the fundamentals of their job, while the squad leaders were evaluated on...
Upgraded personal filter will deliver cleaner water for Marines on the go
The Marine Corps is investing in a next-generation water purification system
1/8 puts squad leaders to the test
Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad-level training
EOD conducts low-order demolition
Explosions went off downrange as conducted a low-order demolition range at Marine Corps Base Camp
VMFA 121 Welcoming Ceremony
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary
Marines raise combat standards for rifle range in hopes of more realistic training
Marines qualify on the rifle range every year and train to locate, close
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack
On a sunny December afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the
VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life
Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance
