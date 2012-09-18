Skip to main content (Press Enter).
The Marine Corps’ last Mounted Color Guard, housed at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, launches into the year 2017 and its 50th year of service.
U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 concluded exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1, Jan. 28, 2017, after training for a week at Japan Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan.
Welcome to The Corps Report, the Corps' premiere web update. In this week's episode, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares for deployment with the USS America, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis swears in.
The newest version of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle is currently being upgraded, refurbished and up-armored for both the Marine Corps and Air Force at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.
Cpl. Robert Arellano from Yuma, Arizona demonstrates that the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is not just a fight club. By handling his normal working schedule plus instructing MCMAP before and after work, he teaches how it builds character and develops them as Marines.
First to Know @USMC
2h
RT @GenRobertNeller: 76th anniversary of 2d MARDIV. The “Follow Me” Division led at Tarawa, Saipan...Lebanon, Panama, Kuwait, Iraq & A'sta…
6h
Marines and their K-9’s w/ 2nd Marine Divison use their combined senses to sniff out explosives during obedience tr… https://t.co/cUtv9sZ9Dj
6h
I Walk a Lonely Road A Marine with @PacificMarines patrols during ITX 2-17, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Cen… https://t.co/fVS1xJ98bG
18h
Marines with Task Force Southwest prepare to deploy to Helmand province, Afghanistan. https://t.co/FUYXMRN8fJ
1d
Montford Point Marine, Pfc Charles Fountain, was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal His daughter, r… https://t.co/ua1ae7OiNW
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Escamilla, Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., participates in a dry-run for a Combat Marksmanship Program range at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 26, 2017. Marines with H&S Co. execute tra...
Night Terrors
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit took
Marines expand capabilities for ‘every clime and place’
In mountain warfare, adversaries come in two forms, the enemy force and the unforgiving elements
Q&A with Virginia Marine who retires after 54 years of service
Retired Lt. Col. Frederick Grant, from Emporia, Virginia, enlisted in the Marine Corps Oct. 2
Upgraded personal filter will deliver cleaner water for Marines on the go
The Marine Corps is investing in a next-generation water purification system
1/8 puts squad leaders to the test
Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad-level training
EOD conducts low-order demolition
Explosions went off downrange as conducted a low-order demolition range at Marine Corps Base Camp
VMFA 121 Welcoming Ceremony
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary
Marines raise combat standards for rifle range in hopes of more realistic training
Marines qualify on the rifle range every year and train to locate, close
