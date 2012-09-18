U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Russell A. Sanborn, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, answers questions from Japanese media during the welcoming ceremony of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. VMFA-121 ...
More Photos
More Photos

More Top Stories

VMFA 121 Welcoming Ceremony  U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary
Marines raise combat standards for rifle range in hopes of more realistic training  Marines qualify on the rifle range every year and train to locate, close
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack  On a sunny December afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the
VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan  Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life  Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance
MAWTS-1 aviator recognized for exceptional courage and leadership  An MV-22 instructor pilot received a Marine aviation level award Jan. 4, 2017 at
MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways  U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine
VMA-542 heads home   U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 542 completed their Aviation Training Relocation Program