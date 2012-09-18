Skip to main content (Press Enter).
U.S. Marines and Sailors of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit concluded Exercise Alligator Dagger with a nighttime helo-borne raid in Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2016.
Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct an integrated attack on Morgan's Well during the company's Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation as part of Steel Knight 17 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 7, 2016. Steel Knight is an annual exercise led by the 1st Marine Division that
Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command conducted close air support training while forward deployed Dec. 14, 2016. The joint training was an opportunity to increase proficiency in close air support operations and was sustainment training for the joint terminal attack controllers and radio operators.
Capt. Pete Smith discusses the importance of donations helping those who are less fortunate. The Toys for Tots program helps to collect and distribute new and unwrapped toys to families that are less fortunate in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
U.S. Marines completed Exercise Platinum Lion 17.1, conducting multiple training operations alongside eight partner nations from the Black Sea and Caucasus regions in Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, 12 Dec. to 21 Dec. 2016
First to Know @USMC
3h
Ringing in the New Year with a bang. https://t.co/WJsK1fkYQf
19h
Practice Makes Perfect Marines with 2nd Marine Division fire an M240B machine gun to train for their future deploy… https://t.co/lsAhx81iVm
1d
Step into the labor-intensive and greasy world of combat cargo, one of the dirtiest jobs in the Corps. https://t.co/XADOHqIz6k
1d
Ducks in a Row Marines practice assaulting through a doorway after setting off an explosive charge for an urban as… https://t.co/2Q8q974NQR
2d
If you are going to call in close air support the Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force are the… https://t.co/oUW3VDhzqc
MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine
VMA-542 heads home
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 542 completed their Aviation Training Relocation Program
U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
The Okinawa Defense Bureau hosted a land return ceremony Dec. 22
Ambassador Kennedy, Lt. Gen. Martinez Announce Return of Land in Northern Training Area
To mark the formal return
Ultimate dedication: Marine to retire after 41 years of service
On June 25, 1975, Jeffrey J. Kenney, then 17 years old,
The Sky's The Limit | 11th MEU prepares for deployment
Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct sustainment
Marines to get smart phones to call in fire support
This fiscal year Marines will receive smart phones that make calling for fire
Call for fire; Marines go virtual
Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, had an opportunity to test
