The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
The Corps Report Ep. 86. Honor the Fallen, Marines Deploy, and the F-35 Lands in Iwakuni.
VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni from MCAS Yuma, Arizona, and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force.
Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force learn how to assess and deescalate a hostile crowd or riot using non-lethal weapons.
There is pride in every Marine for what we do, for how we serve this Nation. Get a glimpse of your Marines training to ensure victory regardless of the task. The Makin Island ARG/11th MEU conducted Exercise Alligator Dagger in and off the coast of Djibouti, Africa, December 2016. They continue their deployment in U.S. Central Command.
U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa learned how to employ non-lethal weapon systems at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.
More videos
First to Know @USMC
58m
Bad Ass Alert! Staff Sgt. Michael A. Mendoza received the Navy Cross, the second highest award for valor, for his… https://t.co/oJwIOJwjt9
12h
This week, we remember Lance Cpl. Austin Ruiz, Marines Deploy around the world, and VMFA-121 moves to MCAS Iwakuni,… https://t.co/lG1Vsg8qZA
21h
RT @DeptofDefense: Congratulations to James Mattis, our 26th Secretary of Defense. Welcome, sir! #SecDef https://t.co/XJpA2OnTa0
1d
Triple Threat Marines with @11thmeu participate in sustainment training at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Jan. 5, 2017. https://t.co/Of5tZWcaJQ
1d
Today, "The President's Own" is performing in their 55th #Inauguration. Ooh-Rah, Marines! https://t.co/akWro9j8Mm
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Russell A. Sanborn, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, answers questions from Japanese media during the welcoming ceremony of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. VMFA-121 ...
VMFA 121 Welcoming Ceremony
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary
Marines raise combat standards for rifle range in hopes of more realistic training
Marines qualify on the rifle range every year and train to locate, close
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack
On a sunny December afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the
VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life
Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance
MAWTS-1 aviator recognized for exceptional courage and leadership
An MV-22 instructor pilot received a Marine aviation level award Jan. 4, 2017 at
MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine
VMA-542 heads home
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 542 completed their Aviation Training Relocation Program
