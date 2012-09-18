Skip to main content (Press Enter).
There is pride in every Marine for what we do, for how we serve this Nation. Get a glimpse of your Marines training to ensure victory regardless of the task. The Makin Island ARG/11th MEU conducted Exercise Alligator Dagger in and off the coast of Djibouti, Africa, December 2016. They continue their deployment in U.S. Central Command.
U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa learned how to employ non-lethal weapon systems at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.
Compilation video displaying the six functions of Marine Aviation that are conducted during Weapons and Tactics Instructor courses held at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions
Four Marines were traveling toward a Yokosuka train station on their way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Tokyo, when they heard a call for help. Without hesitation, they sprinted toward the scene, weaving between pedestrians on a crowded street.
1st Marine Aircraft Wing has started to phase out the AH-1W Super Cobra for the AH-1Z Viper in Okinawa, Japan. The AH-1Z Viper comes as an upgrade to the previous AH-1W Super Cobra, bringing improved flight and weapons capabilities.
First to Know @USMC
1h
Today we celebrate the life of an American hero, Martin Luther King Jr. https://t.co/fM6x9VogMn
13h
Sgt. McInnis used skills he learned through MCMAP to stop an attacker and help a family in distress. More:… https://t.co/TLq9n4vuR5
1d
Marines are getting a new and improved magazine to be used in combat and training scenarios. More:… https://t.co/R1D8faES9Z
1d
Cold Snap @iimefmarines operating in @MarForEUR_AF will begin a rotational force in Norway this month. More:… https://t.co/VvdfmRcbWC
2d
Fight or flight...why not both? Marine Aviation Weapons & Tactics Squadron One highlights the six functions of Mar… https://t.co/xAbxSzWwoE
Marine Corps statement regarding Camp Lejeune water
The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, middle right, poses for a photo with four Marines and one Sailor following an awards ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The four Marines and one Sailor included, from left to right, Staff Sgt. Mic...
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack
On a sunny December afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the
VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life
Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance
MAWTS-1 aviator recognized for exceptional courage and leadership
An MV-22 instructor pilot received a Marine aviation level award Jan. 4, 2017 at
MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine
VMA-542 heads home
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 542 completed their Aviation Training Relocation Program
U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
The Okinawa Defense Bureau hosted a land return ceremony Dec. 22
Ambassador Kennedy, Lt. Gen. Martinez Announce Return of Land in Northern Training Area
To mark the formal return
