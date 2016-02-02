Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
Search
Search
Search
Home
Units
News
Messages
ALMARS
ALNAVS
MARADMINS
Social Media
Marines Blog
Marines TV
Press Releases
Publications
Photos
Leaders
Marines
Family
Community Relations
Community Events
Marine Week
Outreach Programs
Honorary Marine
Marine Corps Executive Forum
Joint Civilian Orientation Conference
Senate Youth Program
Commemorations
Operation Shufly
75th Anniversary of the Battle of Wake Island
Operation Starlite
Asset Request
Aviation Support Request
Non-Aviation Request
Band Requests
Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command brings additive manufacturing, better known as 3D printing, to the front.
More videos
Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 “Tigertails” flew into Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan to help support the U.S.-Japan alliance.
More videos
Marine Minute Newscast for February 02, 2016.
More videos
The Marine Corps’ last Mounted Color Guard, housed at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, launches into the year 2017 and its 50th year of service.
Read story
U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 concluded exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1, Jan. 28, 2017, after training for a week at Japan Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan.
Read story
First to Know @USMC
1h
Blast Off Marines with @PacificMarines, fire a M224 60mm light weight mortar system at Range 106 during ITX 2-17 https://t.co/4mXURktH7E
10h
The M-ATV is being upgraded in this week's Corps Report Short. https://t.co/ICkBWpxUzU
13h
Lone Marine Lance Cpl. Cardona, a rifleman with @PacificMarines, stands on top of a hill at Forward Operating Base… https://t.co/z73WSKQZow
1d
No argument here. https://t.co/jxGSvR5j7T
1d
Hazy Days Marines with SPMAGTF-CR-CC participate in a defense range exercise while forward deployed to the Middle… https://t.co/m2poXvNX6J
Social
Marines TV
Blog
Five U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron fly in a “V” formation prior to landing at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2017. VAW-125 arrived at MCAS Iwakuni, from Naval Station Norfolk, Va. The E-2D Advanced Hawkey...
More Photos
More Photos
More Top Stories
All-Marine Running Team Selects New Coaches for 2017 Season
The U.S. Marine Corps’ All-Marine Running Program, managed by the Marine Corps
Sharing heritage and history: Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion learn about battle of Okinawa, shoot WWII firearms
Wearing a Marines cap
Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island conducted an anti-terrorism/force protection
Marine Lends Aid in Car Crash
On January 1st, 2017, at approximately 0100 Lance Cpl. Justin Rucker, a field radio operator with
Camp Pendleton Hosts Marine West Expo 2017
Camp Pendleton Marines, Sailors, and civilian personnel had a chance to preview the latest in
Marine Corps Marathon Offers Four Star Packages to Gaylord National Resort
As thousands will be setting their sights on the 42nd Marine Corps
Night Terrors
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit took
Marines expand capabilities for ‘every clime and place’
In mountain warfare, adversaries come in two forms, the enemy force and the unforgiving elements
Corps Resources
Workout of the Day
Marine Corps Energy
Wounded Warrior
Courts Martial
MARADMINS
Orders / Directives
Marine Online
Marine Corps 101
Lejeune Historic Water
Tattoo Policy
Marine Operating Concept
Site Registry