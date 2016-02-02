Five U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron fly in a “V” formation prior to landing at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2017. VAW-125 arrived at MCAS Iwakuni, from Naval Station Norfolk, Va. The E-2D Advanced Hawkey...
All-Marine Running Team Selects New Coaches for 2017 Season  The U.S. Marine Corps’ All-Marine Running Program, managed by the Marine Corps
Sharing heritage and history: Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion learn about battle of Okinawa, shoot WWII firearms  Wearing a Marines cap
Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise  Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island conducted an anti-terrorism/force protection
Marine Lends Aid in Car Crash  On January 1st, 2017, at approximately 0100 Lance Cpl. Justin Rucker, a field radio operator with
Camp Pendleton Hosts Marine West Expo 2017  Camp Pendleton Marines, Sailors, and civilian personnel had a chance to preview the latest in
Marine Corps Marathon Offers Four Star Packages to Gaylord National Resort  As thousands will be setting their sights on the 42nd Marine Corps
Night Terrors  Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit took
Marines expand capabilities for ‘every clime and place’  In mountain warfare, adversaries come in two forms, the enemy force and the unforgiving elements