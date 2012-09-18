Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
Search
Search
Search
Home
Units
News
Messages
ALMARS
ALNAVS
MARADMINS
Social Media
Marines Blog
Marines TV
Press Releases
Publications
Photos
Leaders
Marines
Family
Community Relations
Community Events
Marine Week 2015
Outreach Programs
Honorary Marine
Marine Corps Exec Forum
Joint Civilian Orientation Conf
Senate Youth Program
Commemorations
Operation Shufly
Commemoration of the Battle of Fort Fisher
Operation Starlite
Marine Corps Connection
Resources
Community Relations Links
Asset Request
Aviation Support Request
Non-Aviation Request
Band Requests
Welcome to The Corps Report, the Corps' premiere web update. In this week's episode, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares for deployment with the USS America (CVA/CV-66), Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis swears in
More Videos
The newest version of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle is currently being upgraded, refurbished and up-armored for both the Marine Corps and Air Force at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.
Read story
Cpl. Robert Arellano from Yuma, Arizona demonstrates that the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program is not just a fight club. By handling his normal working schedule plus instructing MCMAP before and after work, he teaches how it builds character and develops them as Marines.
More videos
Marine Minute newscast for Tuesday January 26, 2017.
More videos
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Martin Brandtner is laid to rest at The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Lt. Gen. Brandtner is one of two Marines to be awarded two Navy Crosses for his actions during the Vietnam War.
More videos
First to Know @USMC
10h
Fire in the Hole! Sgt. Adam Lindsey, assigned to HMH-464, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a course of fire… https://t.co/UWaIwfy0M6
22h
I Got My Eyes on You Sgt. Branden W. Bowman, a crew chief with HMH-464, watches a CH-53E Super Stallion takeoff du… https://t.co/tDsbZ2FRrU
1d
In this week, the @15thMEUOfficial deploys on the USS America, James Mattis swears in as the SecDef and inclement w… https://t.co/kJ3D1ETmgk
1d
Agents of Shield Marines w/ @IIIMEF create a shield formation during the Non-Lethal weapons Instructor Course at C… https://t.co/Qmf2kYRfry
2d
Call For Fire! Marines w/ Task Force Southwest fired mortars at @camp_lejeune in preparation for their upcoming de… https://t.co/xYakKmHPRs
Social
Marines TV
Blog
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Brian S. Alsleben, right, the Sergeant Major of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a course of fire above Fort Drum, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s oper...
More Photos
More Photos
More Top Stories
Upgraded personal filter will deliver cleaner water for Marines on the go
The Marine Corps is investing in a next-generation water purification system
1/8 puts squad leaders to the test
Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad-level training
EOD conducts low-order demolition
Explosions went off downrange as conducted a low-order demolition range at Marine Corps Base Camp
VMFA 121 Welcoming Ceremony
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary
Marines raise combat standards for rifle range in hopes of more realistic training
Marines qualify on the rifle range every year and train to locate, close
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack
On a sunny December afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the
VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life
Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance
Corps Resources
Workout of the Day
Marine Corps Energy
Wounded Warrior
Courts Martial
MARADMINS
Orders / Directives
Marine Online
Marine Corps 101
Lejeune Historic Water
Tattoo Policy
Marine Operating Concept
Site Registry