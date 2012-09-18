Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
The Official United States Marine Corps Public Website
Search
Search
Search
Home
Units
News
Messages
ALMARS
ALNAVS
MARADMINS
COURTS MARTIAL
Social Media
Marines Blog
Marines TV
Press Releases
Publications
Photos
Leaders
Marines
Family
Community Relations
Community Events
Marine Week 2015
Outreach Programs
Honorary Marine
Marine Corps Exec Forum
Joint Civilian Orientation Conf
Senate Youth Program
Commemorations
Operation Shufly
Commemoration of the Battle of Fort Fisher
Operation Starlite
Marine Corps Connection
Resources
Community Relations Links
Asset Request
Aviation Support Request
Non-Aviation Request
Band Requests
1st Marine Aircraft Wing has started to phase out the AH-1W Super Cobra for the AH-1Z Viper in Okinawa, Japan. The AH-1Z Viper comes as an upgrade to the previous AH-1W Super Cobra, bringing improved flight and weapons capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Steven Tran/Released)
More Videos
Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Tank Platoon conduct live fire and perform maintenance during Exercise Alligator Dagger.
More videos
With more than 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only a fraction of them still live today. Even fewer can claim to have reached the age of 100. John J. O’Leary, a retired Marine first lieutenant, is one of the lucky few.
Read story
A fuse ignites and Marines begin to count down from ten as they take cover behind a thick protective pad. When the countdown ends, a door disintegrates into pieces and the Marines rush in, prepared to capture the enemy.
Read story
Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct an integrated attack on Morgan's Well during the company's Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation as part of Steel Knight 17 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 7, 2016. Steel Knight is an annual exercise led by the 1st Marine Division that
More Videos
First to Know @USMC
6h
#MondayMotivation Here are some Tanks on Tanks on Tanks. You're Welcome. https://t.co/lBx9yqEbbu
19h
Think your job is hard "corps"? Marine firefighters will extinguish that idea! Follow @1stMEF for more Hard Corps J… https://t.co/d0UaK6n5aI
1d
Snow Patrol A Marine AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 542 taxis down the runway at Chitose Air Base… https://t.co/2mUlbdt75x
2d
Crossing the Delaware Marines with the @11thmeu conduct a visit, board, search and seizure mission as part of Exe… https://t.co/K6BZoKkPeb
2d
Going into the weekend like... https://t.co/A0SqsEWUHk
Social
Marines TV
Blog
The Honorable Raymond E. Mabus, secretary of the Navy, stands during his farewell parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2017. Mabus was the longest serving Secretary of the Navy since World War I.
More Photos
More Photos
More Top Stories
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life
Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance disposal technician
MAWTS-1 aviator recognized for exceptional courage and leadership
An MV-22 instructor pilot received a Marine aviation level award Jan. 4, 2017 at
MACS-4 Marines train to employ expeditionary runways
U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4 Detachment Bravo, Marine
VMA-542 heads home
U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 542 completed their Aviation Training Relocation Program
U.S. Forces Japan returns 9,852 acres of Okinawan land
The Okinawa Defense Bureau hosted a land return ceremony Dec. 22
Ambassador Kennedy, Lt. Gen. Martinez Announce Return of Land in Northern Training Area
To mark the formal return
Ultimate dedication: Marine to retire after 41 years of service
On June 25, 1975, Jeffrey J. Kenney, then 17 years old,
The Sky's The Limit | 11th MEU prepares for deployment
Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct sustainment
Corps Resources
Workout of the Day
Marine Corps Energy
Wounded Warrior
MARADMINS
Orders / Directives
Marine Online
Lejeune Historic Water
Tattoo Policy
Marine Operating Concept