U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Brian S. Alsleben, right, the Sergeant Major of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a course of fire above Fort Drum, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2017. HMH-464 conducted the exercise to increase the squadron’s oper...
Upgraded personal filter will deliver cleaner water for Marines on the go   The Marine Corps is investing in a next-generation water purification system
1/8 puts squad leaders to the test  Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conducted squad-level training
EOD conducts low-order demolition  Explosions went off downrange as conducted a low-order demolition range at Marine Corps Base Camp
VMFA 121 Welcoming Ceremony  U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary
Marines raise combat standards for rifle range in hopes of more realistic training  Marines qualify on the rifle range every year and train to locate, close
Uncommon Courage: Reserve Marine saves family from attack  On a sunny December afternoon in Tempe, Arizona, Gabriel R. McInnis, a sergeant in the
VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan  Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, departed Marine
EOD Marine battles enemy within; credits colleagues for saving his life  Master Sgt. Clifford Farmer is one tough Marine. As an explosive ordnance